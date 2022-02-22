Ventura County Jail to resume in-person visitation on Feb. 28

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- As the number of COVID-19 cases among Ventura County residents and jail inmates steadily drops, the Sheriff's Office announced that it will resume in-person visitation at both of its jail facilities on Feb. 28.

"Based on this decrease of COVID-19 positive cases among our inmate population, we will be reinstating in-person visitation," said Capt. Dean Worthy.

"The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office recognizes how visitation is an essential part of inmate rehabilitation and we are pleased that those within our custody will soon have face to face interaction with their friends and loved ones again."

Both the Ventura County Main Jail and the Todd Road Jail in Santa Paula temporarily suspended in-person visitation as COVID-19 cases spiked in the facilities.

Video visitation will remain an option as in-person visitation returns.