Reel Guppy Dockside Learning Center opens in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-Kids now have a place to learn all about fishing at a local dock.

It's called the Reel Guppy Dockside Learning Center.

A ribbon cutting recently took place at Fisherman's Wharf in the Channel Islands Harbor.

Founder Kevin Brannon of The Reel Angler's Fishing Show wanted to do more than host Kids Fishing Days .

With generous donations and donated gear the center will allow kids of all ages to learn about the ecosystem off the coast.

They will also be invited to in person and virtual events.

For more information visit ReelGuppyOutdoors.com