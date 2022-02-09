Ventura County Public Health officials report nearly 800 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths since Monday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Ventura County Public Health officials reported 789 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths since Monday.

The people who died were between the ages of 45 and 99, according to Public Health.

There were 187 county residents hospitalized for the virus on Wednesday, including 33 in intensive-care units.

Just over 75% of all eligible Ventura County residents were considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Public Health Department said it will provide an update regarding the county's mask mandate in the coming days.