Ventura County COVID-19 update

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Ventura County Public Health Department reported 1,241 cases of COVID-19 since Monday, and has completed 13,579 tests.

There have also been 16 COVID-19-related deaths reported in Ventura County since Monday. The ages of the people who died range from 43 to 94.

There were 245 coronavirus patients hospitalized across the county on Tuesday, including 38 in intensive-care units.

Just under 75% of all eligible Ventura County residents were considered fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to the county.