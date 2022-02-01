Ventura County Sheriff’s Office seeks public assistance identifying burglar

FILLMORE, Calif. -- The Ventura County Sheriff's Office and Fillmore Police Department are seeking the public's assistance identifying a suspect(s) responsible for burglary.

Around 6 p.m. on Jan. 27, the unknown suspect(s) shattered the window of a victim's car and stole a wallet, credit cards, and a laptop, according to Sgt. William Hollowell.

Immediately after the crime, the victim received a notification from their bank about fraudulent charges made using the victim's stolen credit cards, Hollowell said.

The stolen cards were used at the Von's grocery store across the street from where the burglary occurred, he added.

Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance of two suspects responsible for making the fraudulent charges, and the Fillmore Police Department is asking anyone who may have information relating to the crime or who recognizes the suspects to call Detective Lemar at 805-947-9391.

Ventura County Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and criminal complaint against the person(s) responsible for the crime.

The caller may remain anonymous and the call is not recorded. Reach Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.