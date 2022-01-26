CSU Channel Islands appoints new president

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI) announced Wednesday that Richard Yao, Ph.D., has been appointed as the university's new president.

Yao served as interim president of CSUCI since January 2021.

University officials said Yao will be the fourth president of CSUCI.

“This is such an exciting time at CSUCI, especially as we approach our 20th year. Our university is primed for growth as we continue to increase graduation rates and confer more high-quality degrees that enrich the lives of the residents and the communities throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara counties” said Yao. “I am so thankful for the dedication and expertise of our faculty and staff, who are continually striving to improve the success of our talented students. I look forward to working collaboratively with our faculty, staff, students, and community partners in leading CSUCI into our third decade.”

