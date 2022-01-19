Apartment complex fire in Ventura damages equipment room and office space

VENTURA, Calif. -- A fire broke out around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning in an apartment complex at 99 N. Ashwood in Ventura, damaging an equipment room and office space.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported, and no residents were displaced.

Firefighters said they found a growing fire in an equipment room that contained a pool heater and a hot water boiler.

They were able to control the fire within 10 minutes of arriving.

The department said there were 30 total fire personnel on scene, including five medic engines.