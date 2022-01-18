Ventura Police search for vehicle of interest from fatal hit and run incident

VENTURA, Calif. -- The Ventura Police Department is asking for help in locating a vehicle of interest for an investigation on a fatal hit and run crash from Jan. 7, 2022.

The vehicle of interest is the van pictured below with the license plate number 8N58427.

(PC: Ventura Police Department)

The department asks if you see this car, parked or moving, please report immediately by calling the Ventura Police Department 24/7 non-emergency line at 805-650-8010.

On Jan. 7, 2022, officers responded to a 911 call around 5 a.m. to find an unresponsive pedestrian laying in the eastbound lane of Harbor Boulevard close to the pier.

The police department said fire and paramedic personnel delivered immediate medical attention, but the man succumbed to injuries as a result of the collision.

The police said the ongoing investigation revealed a car had crashed into the victim on Harbor Boulevard between Sanjon Road and Vista Del Mar Drive, and that the vehicle did not stop.

