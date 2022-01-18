RV fire in storage yard damages several vehicles

VENTURA, Calif. -- A large RV caught fire Tuesday morning, damaging a 25-foot boat as well as other vehicles in the storage yard.

The Ventura Fire Department said firefighters responded to the call around 7 a.m. to the 2800 block of Palma Dr. near Topa Topa Brewing Company.

The RV was fully engrossed in flames when firefighters arrived, and the fire had already reached a 25-foot boat parked next to the RV.

(PC: Ventura Fire Department)

The department said firefighters were able to completely extinguish the fire within 30 minutes, but several nearby vehicles in the storage yard were damaged from the heat of the fire.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.