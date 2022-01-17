Repairs begin in local harbors following surge damage and tsunami advisory

VENTURA, Calif.-Crews are working to repair the Ventura West Marina dock.

It's just one of the docks damaged during Saturday morning's surge.

Docks broke loose, setting power boats and sailboats free.

U.S. Coast Guard crews and TowboatUS crews helped recover boats and move them to other docks.

The surge began after an undersea volcanic eruption near Tonga.

A 39 year old harbor patrol rescue boat named B-17 flipped and started sinking.

It was pulled out of the water.

Racing boats, a Sabot and a surf ski were also lost in the surge.

Another sailboat got stuck at the mouth of the Santa Barbara Harbor.

There are no reports of injuries

Thanks to the advisory boaters said they got to the docks early.

Charlie Ramsey came to check his power boat.

He said his dock was damaged. It was built about 20 years ago.

"Being this close to the entrance we get a little more of the surge on this end than they do down at this end the currents are just a little bit stronger here," said Ramsey.

Lorraine Stewart said she still loves the marina.

"There is really nothing you can do, just tie your lines, and watch out for you neighbors, and when you neighbors aren't here look at their lines and make sure they're okay."

Boaters are concerned another advisory will soon follow.