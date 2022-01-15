Police: Gang member arrested for felony firearm charges in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. -- Oxnard police arrested a 23-year-old man for possible felony firearm charges on Friday night.

The department said officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit were conducting uniformed gang enforcement around 6:40 p.m. when they pulled over a car for a traffic infraction.

Officers contacted the driver and two passengers, immediately recognizing one of the occupants in the car as an Oxnard criminal street gang member who was on probation for vandalism with court ordered search items.

After removing the driver and passengers from the car, officers searched the vehicle and located a loaded 9mm Glock-style Polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun.

According to the department, Polymer 80 semi-automatic handguns are sold commercially as incomplete, without serial numbers, and must be further manufactured to make them into functioning firearms.

The officers then arrested the 23-year-old for possessing the handgun, and booked him into jail where he awaits possible felony firearm related charges.

The Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit asked that anyone with information regarding this case or other criminal activity contact the police department either by phone or through their website.