Rollover crash in Ventura leaves one injured
VENTURA, Calif. -- The Ventura Fire Department said they responded to a 911 call Friday to rescue a victim trapped inside a car after a rollover crash.
The department said fire personnel removed the victim from the heavily damaged small car, and then performed advanced medical treatment before transporting the victim to a local medical center.
The department said no personnel injuries were reported, and the cause of the incident remains under investigation.
For more information on the Ventura Fire Department, click here.
Comments