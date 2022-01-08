Rollover crash in Ventura leaves one injured

VENTURA, Calif. -- The Ventura Fire Department said they responded to a 911 call Friday to rescue a victim trapped inside a car after a rollover crash.

The department said fire personnel removed the victim from the heavily damaged small car, and then performed advanced medical treatment before transporting the victim to a local medical center.

(PC: Venture Fire Department)

The department said no personnel injuries were reported, and the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

For more information on the Ventura Fire Department, click here.