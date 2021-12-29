In-person visits at Ventura County jail suspended due to spike in coronavirus cases

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County Main Jail is temporarily suspending in-person visits

This is due to the spike in COVID-19 cases among those at the main jail and a need to quarantine inmates there.

In-person social visits have been canceled at the main jail for at least the next week.

Video visitation is still available. Professional visits, such as visits with lawyers, can still take place but will need to be non-contact visits.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said it will reevaluate future in-person visits on Jan. 4.