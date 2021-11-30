Authorities respond to possible smuggling boat near La Conchita

LA CONCHITA, Calif. – Local authorities, including the United States Coast Guard, responded to a smuggling boat that washed ashore in Ventura County Tuesday afternoon.

The smuggling boat was spotted on Oil Piers Beach, just south of La Conchita and Mussel Shoals around noon.

A Coast Guard helicopter circled above the boat as personnel on the ground made their way to the boat's location on the beach.

Authorities said no one was found in the immediate vicinity where the boat washed up.

A NewsChannel 3-12 news crew is at the scene