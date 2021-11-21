Traffic victims remembered during Day of Remembrance ceremony in Port Hueneme

PORT HUENEME, Calif.- People who are fed up with fatal traffic accidents near Port Hueneme's "Green Mile" took part in an International World Day of Remembrance ceremony at Bolker Park on Sunday.

The "Green Mile" is the name given to the legal marijuana dispensaries along Channel Islands Blvd.

Tens of thousands of visitors each month have added to traffic and accidents in the city.

That is why Cynthia Ross and Martha Mildbrandt invited police and city leaders to the event.

Officers didn't make it, but Mayor Steven Gama and Mayor Pro Tem Richard Rollins did.

They said they are working on safety issues in the city,

Organizers, who held a candle light vigil after dark, said there have been at least a dozen crashes near the park and some have been fatal.

They invited road safety advocate Beverley Shelton, known as Grandma, to speak.

Shelton knows what it is like to lose a loved one.

She is the Co-Founder of Families for Safe Streets.

Ross said their activism has led to four new stop signs, but they are still fighting for speed bumps.