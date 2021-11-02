Skip to Content
Oxnard celebrates Día de los Muertos

The Carnegie Museum in Oxnard celebrations Dia de Muertos
Tracy Lehr/KEYT
OXNARD, Calif. – Día de los Muertos celebrations are in full swing in Oxnard.

The Carnegie Museum has a giant display of photos of loved ones and offerings on its steps near Plaza Park

The display is an annual event which brings hundreds of visitors.

At the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, organizers are gearing up for a free Day of the Dead celebration from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday night.

For information on this event, click here.

To found events happening near you, visit events.keyt.com.

