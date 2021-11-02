Oxnard celebrates Día de los Muertos

OXNARD, Calif. – Día de los Muertos celebrations are in full swing in Oxnard.

The Carnegie Museum has a giant display of photos of loved ones and offerings on its steps near Plaza Park

The display is an annual event which brings hundreds of visitors.

At the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, organizers are gearing up for a free Day of the Dead celebration from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday night.

