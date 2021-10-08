Ventura County Fairgrounds transformed into Fear Grounds

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura County Fairgrounds has hosted scary rides during the fair, but this year the entire fairgrounds has been transformed into Fear Grounds.

Vincenzo Giammanco said it was time to give locals something to do to celebrate Halloween.

His company CBF productions is already known for bringing Concerts in Your Car to a portion of the fairgrounds parking lot and happens to be hosting Surfer's Point Live this Saturday featuring Sublime with Rome and other bands.

The Fear Grounds will still be going on starting at dusk.

The creative team behind it has a resume that includes scary attractions and rides at other major theme parks.

The Fear Grounds includes The Cage, The Terror Trail, and Fright Train.

There is also an area called The Dead End where scaredy cats can hang out and wait for their teens or friends.

It's also an area where people can enjoy food and spirits between the haunts.

The entire set up has created dozens of holiday jobs.

It's open Thursdays through Sundays through Halloween.

Visitors may buy tickets at arranged times online or at the entrance.

There is also a fee to park.

Keep in mind that organizers say it may be too intense for children under the age of 13.

Although it is outdoors, masks, the kind worn to prevent the spread of COVID, are recommended.

For more information visit cbfproductions.ticketspice.com