Off-duty firefighter drowns off Oxnard Shores

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. - An off-duty firefighter passed away Friday night after drowning at an Oxnard beach.

Just before 6 p.m., Oxnard City Fire received a 911 call from a beachgoer saying a person was face down in the water at Oxnard Shores near Wooley Road.

Bystanders were able to pull the man out of the water by the time first responders arrived at the scene.

Ocean rescue crews, Ventura County Fire, Oxnard Fire, Oxnard police and an AMR ambulance all responded to the area.

There they found the man unconscious and began resuscitation efforts on the beach. They said it appeared he had been swimming alone in the ocean while wearing a snorkeling mask.

The man was ultimately transported to St. Johns Regional Medical Center where he sadly passed away.

His exact cause of death is still being determined.

The man was described only as an off-duty firefighter in his 50s from Alaska. Further details about his identity are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.