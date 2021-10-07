Ventura County warns water at Channel Islands Harbor beach unsafe due to bacteria

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Ventura County warns beachgoers of unsafe water at a Channel Islands Harbor beach on Thursday.

The County says ocean water quality samples collected this week at the Kiddie Beach at Channel Islands Harbor failed to meet State safety standards for bacteria.

Warning signs are posted to warn residents to stay 50 yards away from the water.

The signs will continue to be there until the ocean water quality meets State standards.

If you made contact with the water, health officials say to wash the area thoroughly with soap and water.

Shellfish from any Ventura County beaches may have been exposed and should not be consumed.

For more information on the water quality, click here.