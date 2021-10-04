Harvest Festival wraps up three-days at fairgrounds

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif.-People who love Autumn enjoyed the Harvest Festival the most at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

The festival returned for a three-day run after a COVID cancellation last year.

Macaroni Kid provided fun for the kids, while parents shopped.

People bought holiday items and plenty of presents.

The fairgrounds will be transformed into Feargrounds for Halloween the rest of the month.

For more information visit venturacountyfair.org.