Woman found dead near HWY 33 in Ventura identified, homicide investigation underway

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. – Authorities have released the name of a woman whose body was found near a Ventura County highway last week and say she was the victim of a homicide.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Kelsey Ann Dillon was found dead Friday morning in the dense vegetation between two highway ramps on Highway 33. When her body was located, CHP said her death appeared to be suspicious.

On Monday, CHP confirmed that Dillon was the victim of a homicide.

Details were limited last week as authorities worked to notify Dillon's family of her passing, and information is still limited regarding her death.

The investigation is ongoing and law enforcement is asking anyone with information about this crime to contact the California highway Patrol's Ventura area office at 805-662-2640 during work hours. During weekends and off hours you can call 805-477-4174.