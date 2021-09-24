CHP investigating suspicious death in Ventura

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a woman's body was found near Highway 33.

According to CHP, the woman's body was found Friday morning around 9"45 a.m. between the southbound Main Street off-ramp and the Olive Street on-ramp.

CHP did not say if where the woman's body was found or if there were visible injuries, but said the death appears to be suspicious.

Details are limited at this time and authorities are working to notify the woman's family of her passing. Her name and age will be released once next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the California highway Patrol's Ventura area office at 805-662-2640 during work hours. During weekends and off hours you can call 805-477-4174.