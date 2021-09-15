Police searching for woman suspected of threatening child in Ventura

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura police is searching for a woman suspected to have threatened a young girl on Wednesday.

At around 8 a.m., Ventura Police officers responded to reports of a woman following and threatening a young girl walking to school.

Patrol officers arrived on scene and made contact with the victim.

She told officers that while she was walking to school, an unknown woman approached her from behind. She continued to walk away but the woman started yelling threats at her.

In fear for her life, the victim ran from the suspect.

Patrol and School Resource officers searched the area but were not able to find the suspect.

The victim was not injured and left with her parents.

The suspect was described as a white female with dark hair and dark clothing. She was last seen in the area of Thompson Boulevard and Sanjon Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ventura Police Department at 805-650-8010.

The investigation is ongoing.