Oxnard man arrested on suspicion of narcotic sales, gun possession

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- An Oxnard man was arrested on suspicion of narcotic sales and gun possession on Tuesday.

After a month of investigations into drug activity on the 100 block of North L Street in Oxnard, detectives were able to accumulate enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant for the home of a 33-year-old Oxnard man.

On Tuesday at around 3 p.m., the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit, the Colonia Neighborhood Policing Team detectives served a search warrant at the home. They also brought police dog Rocky with them.

The 33-year-old Oxnard man was located in his room.

Detectives say he was found to be in possession of a loaded semi-automatic firearm along with cocaine for sale.

Detectives say they also located U.S. cash and further evidence of narcotic sales.

He was arrested for felony firearms charges and felony narcotics sales charges.

Anyone with more information on this case is encouraged to contact Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.