9-11 artifacts included in FBI: From Al Capone To Al-Qaeda exhibit

Ventura County
By
today at 12:18 am
Published 12:14 am

FBI exhibit includes 9-11 artifacts at Reagan Library in Simi Valley
Engine
Tracy Lehr / KEYT

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.

As the 20th anniversary of 9-11 approaches, people are flocking to see historic artifacts from September 11, 2001 that are included in a exhibit at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

FBI: From Al Capone to Al Qaeda includes a piece of the jet engine from United Airlines Flight 175 that crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

The exhibit also includes Bonny & Clyde's death car which is a Ford V8.

Visitors will also see a recreation of the Unabomber's cabin and two Alcatraz jail cells.

The library re-opened in May.

It is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The FBI exhibit runs through January 9.

For more information visit reaganfoundation.org

