Santa Cruz Island campgrounds fill up over Labor Day Weekend

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif.

Island Packers dropped off plenty of campers at Santa Cruz Island over the long Labor Day weekend.

Campers make reservations with the Channel Islands National Park and then ride over aboard Island Packers that departs the Ventura Harbor.

On the way over they saw plenty of dolphins.

Once on Santa Cruz Island, day visitors and campers can enjoy kayaking in caves and snorkeling in protected areas.

They also enjoy plenty of hiking trails.

Sarah Lockwood, of Carpinteria, said it was her first time to camp on the island.

She was also celebrating a birthday.

For more information visit islandpackes.com.