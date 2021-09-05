Local businesses continue to look for workers

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif.

Restaurants are being impacted by the changing workforce during the pandemic

Ever since California reopened for business, Le Petit Cafe in the Ventura Harbor has been trying to hire, and they are not alone.

Owner and chef Jean-Luc Guionnet said it's, "Very hard to find anyone with about 5 positions we have been doing about 12 ads in the last two months, and we have still yet to get anyone to fill up the positions."

Jean-Luc, as he is known, said he is working long hours to satisfy his dining customers and to fill the bakery with fresh breads and desserts.