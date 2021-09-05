1 killed in HWY 101 crash in Ventura

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. – One person was killed in a crash on Highway 101 in Ventura late Sunday morning.

It happened just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 126.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, the crash involved a motorcycle and a Toyota sedan.

The Ventura County Fire Department responded to the scene along with CHP.

One lane of northbound Highway 101 was closed and traffic was slowed in the area for several hours.

Both vehicles were towed away and crews remained on scene to clean debris that was in the roadway.

At this time, it's unclear if the motorcyclist or a passenger of the vehicle was killed in the crash.