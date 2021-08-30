Ventura market searching for lucky lotto winner

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura market is on the hunt for the owner of a winning lottery ticket.

Seema Matai, the owner of K.C.'s Market, said a Fantasy 5 ticket sold by her store has gone unclaimed since Monday, Aug. 23.

The jackpot amount was $168,361.

Matai told our newsroom she hopes the winner is a local resident. She said the market mostly gets neighborhood foot traffic throughout the week.

The last time a winning ticket was purchased at K.C.'s Market was 15 years ago, when a scratcher won a patron $20,000.

Matai said this week's jackpot is the biggest winner the store has had since the Matai family purchased the shop 30 years ago in 1992.

According to the California Lottery website, lotto winners have 180 days to submit their winning tickets in order to claim the prize.

K.C.'s Market is located at 4200 N. Ventura Ave in Ventura.