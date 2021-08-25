Woman arrested after pursuit of stolen car in Ventura

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- A woman was arrested after a pursuit on Wednesday early morning.

At around 7:19 a.m., Ventura Police officers responded to reports of a stolen car at Business Park on Goodyear Avenue and Market Street.

At arrival, officers made contact with the victim and found that the suspect entered the business and stole the car.

While responding to the location, officers saw the stolen car turn onto Copeland Drive from Telephone Road.

Officers attempted a stop on the car at a dead-end street but the driver fled by driving through a fence on the north end of Copeland Drive.

The impact stopped the car and the driver was arrested without further incident.

The suspect was identified as a 31-year-old female transient in the area.

She was arrested for burglary, driving a stolen car, vandalism and evading.

No one was injured during this incident.