Seaglass business stays afloat during pandemic

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif.

A seaglass business that has stayed afloat during the pandemic is celebrating its birthday.

Betty Belts / Ocean Room Gallery in Ventura celebrated its 18th birthday on Sunday by inviting customers to design their own silk screen clothing with the Betty Belts logo.

The store has been at its Fir St. location in Ventura for 14 years.

It's located near the Main Street Moves closure in downtown Ventura, but that hasn't hurt business.

Owner Donna von Hoesslin Pu'u helps women in Indonesia by hiring them to turn seaglass into her designs.

She credits loyal customers, who often collect seaglass, for keep the story busy.

To be COVID-safe shoppers can order online and pick up their items at the door.