50 neglected animals rescued from Ventura County property

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Animal rescue officers from Ventura County saved 50 animals on Thursday—including cats, dogs, rabbits and ducks—after they were found severely neglected on a property in Frazier Park.

Wednesday night, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office along with Animal Services and the Humane Society received information describing neglected animals on the 17000 block of Lockwood Valley Road in Frazier Park.

The Lockwood Valley Sheriff's Station investigated the claims and began coordinating a rescue mission to save the animals.

The following day, Animal Control Officers from Ventura County Animal Services, Humane Officers from the Humane Society of Ventura County and deputies from the Lockwood Valley and Ojai Sheriff's Stations responded to the property.

Once there, deputies said they found well over 200 animals on the land—many of which were without water, food or adequate shelter. Officers said many of the animals were living in areas covered with urine and feces where they were tormented by flies.

During their rescue efforts, animal control and humane society officers were able to safely remove 50 animals from the property including 30 cats, nine dogs, four chickens, three rabbits, two ducks and two guinea pigs.

Deputies said one goat was found dead on the property under a tarp in one of the barns. That goat was recovered from the location.

The sheriff's office commended County Animal Services and the Humane Society for their tireless efforts to protect, care for and promote the wellbeing of animals in Ventura County.

The Humane Society of Ventura County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection and adoption of animals in need throughout Ventura County. To learn about the Humane Society or donate, visit www.hsvc.org.

The investigation into this animal neglect case is ongoing. Anyone with information about the property or animals is urged to contact Deputy Moss at the Lockwood Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-245-3829.