Oxnard man arrested for alleged drug possession during traffic stop

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- An Oxnard man was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine packaged for sales on Wednesday.

At around 2:50 p.m., Oxnard police officers assigned to the Neighborhood Policing Team were at the intersection of Oxnard Boulevard and Wooley Road due to complaints about narcotics activity in the area.

Officers made a traffic stop on a car for a violation and the driver came out of the car to confront officers.

The driver was identified as Oxnard man who has outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The officers detained the suspect and began a search of his car.

Officers say they found small bags of methamphetamine packaged for sale.

The Oxnard Drug Enforcement Unit arrived to take over the investigation.

In their investigation, they found that the suspect was renting a room at a local motel. Officers then went to the motel room and conducted a search. They found further indicia on narcotics sales, narcotics packaging, and a digital scale with a total of 29 individual bags of methamphetamine located.

The man was arrested for possession for sales of methamphetamine and transportation of methamphetamine. He was also charged with his outstanding misdemeanor warrant.