Aquatic center check makes a splash

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif.

There aren't many places to learn to swim in Oxnard and an aquatic center could change that.

That's is why State Senator Monique Limón recently presented a $5 million check to the city of Oxnard.

The state funding is the seed money for a $40 million aquatic center in an vacant field near Oxnard College.

The city is likely to take out a bond to get the construction started soon.

The center would include more than one pool.

It could be in use by the time the Olympics return to Los Angeles.

Community members will have a say in the final plan.