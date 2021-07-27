Oxnard man stabbed after breaking up suspected domestic violence incident

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- An Oxnard man was stabbed after breaking up a suspected domestic violence incident on Monday evening.

At around 6:50 p.m., Ventura police responded to reports of a stabbing victim on the 7800 block of Telephone Road in Ventura.

Officers responded to the scene and found the stabbing victim on the ground with a man standing near the victim.

Police identified the man as an Oxnard resident.

In their investigation, police say the victim drove to the 600 block of Providence Avenue when a woman called him, saying she was being physically abused by the Oxnard man.

The victim arrived and he broke up the domestic violence between the woman and the Oxnard man. When the victim was leaving in his car, the suspect confronted him and then stabbed him in the legs twice.

The victim then fled in his car.

The victim, injured from his stab wounds, stopped his car at a gas station at Telephone Road and called the woman to come help him. The woman arrived with the suspect and the suspect then proceeded to stab the victim an additional time in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to Ventura County Medical Center. He is currently in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury and domestic violence.