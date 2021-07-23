Man arrested on suspicion of shooting at Ventura County fire helicopter

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. – An Oak View man faces possible charges for attempted murder after he allegedly shot at a Ventura County Firehawk helicopter Wednesday night.

The helicopter and its crew was conducting nighttime training near Lake Casitas when they were fired on from the ground. The pilot took evasive action and avoided being hit by gunfire, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

A vehicle driving at a high rate of speed was identified as the suspect vehicle. The helicopter followed the vehicle to the 200 block of Olive Street in Oak View.

The driver got out of the vehicle and again opened fire on the helicopter with a handgun, according to the sheriff's office. He then fled the area.

A large law enforcement presence, including a SWAT team, sheriff's dogs and an additional helicopter, responded to the area and searched for the suspected shooter.

After several hours the man was located and taken into custody early Thursday morning.

He was booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility where he awaits potential charges for attempted murder, assault with a firearm upon a peace officer or firefighter, shooting at an occupied aircraft, and other gun charges.

He is due back in court on Monday.