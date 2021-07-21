Ventura police investigating early morning shooting

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a 20-year-old man to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Simpson Street and Ventura Avenue.

Ventura police arrived on scene and found a 20-year-old man lying on the sidewalk and suffering from a single gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived and took the man to the hospital for treatment. Police say he is currently in critical condition.

Investigators determined that the man was shot at multiple times and was hit once in the torso.

At this time, police do not have any suspects in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4400.