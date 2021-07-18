Skip to Content
Rally held in opposition of gas compressor expansion

Freedom From Fossil Fuels rally held in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-More than 200 people took part if a rally and march near a SoCalGas compressor station in Ventura on Saturday.

A compressor is like a pump that increases the pressure of gas by reducing its volume.

They are opposed to the expansion of the station that is near a local elementary school.

They are concerned there could be a gas explosion.

Residents said they voluntarily evacuated over the Fourth of July weekend when natural gas was released.

They hope to get Gov. Gavin Newsom's attention.

SoCalGas did not respond to a call for comment on the rally.

