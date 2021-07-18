Five-time Port Hueneme Mayor Jonathan Sharkey remembered

Ventura County

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-When former Port Hueneme Mayor Jonathan Sharkey died of brain cancer on Dec. 1, 2020, his loved ones could not hold a large celebration due to COVID19 restrictions, but they made up for that on Sunday.

They invited musicians to perform his favorite music inside and outside of the Ocean View Pavilion in Port Hueneme.

The marquee reads " What A Long Strange Trip It's Been, Jon Sharkey 1949- 2020."

Sharkey served on the Port Hueneme City Council for more than two decades and was elected mayor five times.

As a politician Sharkey is remembered for working to secure jobs at Naval Base Ventura County, and for finding ways solve beach erosion.

Recently, he helped created the so-called Green Mile on Channel Islands Blvd. where cannabis is sold. The tax revenue has improved Port Hueneme's finances.

Jonathan Sharkey was 71 years old.