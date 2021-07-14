Ventura man arrested for alleged possession of child pornography

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura Police investigators arrested a suspect for alleged possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

On Wednesday at around 10 a.m., Ventura Police detectives served a search warrant on the 200 block of East Barnett Street in Ventura.

The warrant stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Mission and Exploited Children.

Special Victims Unit detectives identified the suspect as a 60-year-old Ventura man.

Police say they found evidence of child pornography and after interviewing the suspect he was arrested.

He was booked at the Ventura County Jail for possession and distribution of child pornography.