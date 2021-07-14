New Freeway Memorial Signs Honor Ventura County Search & Rescue Member Jef Dye

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff’s office honored the memory of Jef Dye by dedicating signs to him on the Interstate 5 Freeway.

On February 2, 2019, Jef Dye and other members of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team were responding to a serious accident on the I-5 freeway, near Gorman.

They were rescuing people trapped in an overturned vehicle in very difficult weather conditions.

While they were helping, another car lost control on the freeway and crashed into the scene of the previous collision ― hitting Jef and his teammates.

Two team members of the Search and Rescue team were critically injured. Jef Dye was tragically killed.

Jef was a member of the Search and Rescue team for about three years. He was described as being highly skilled in areas of wilderness first aid, tracking, high angle rock rescue, swift water rescue and alpine snow rescue.

He is the first Ventura County Sheriff Search & Rescue Team member to been killed in the line of duty while serving his community.

California State Assemblyman Tom Lackey authored a resolution designating a portion of the I-5 Freeway near Gorman in Jef’s honor.

The memorial signs are located in the area south of Pyramid Lake on both the north and southbound sides of the freeway.