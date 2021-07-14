Law enforcement investigating possible arson following string of suspicious fires in Ventura

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Law enforcement is investigating a string of suspicious fires in the Ventura County area on Tuesday.

On Monday at around 11 p.m., Ventura Fire and Oxnard Fire crews responded to reports of a suspected structure fire in the commercial area of Knoll Drive and Valentine Road. Cars travelling on the freeway near the scene reported large flames and billowing smoke in the area.

Firefighters located the fire in an agricultural field near the 2000 block of Knoll Drive.

Firefighters accessed the fire through chain-link fences and locked gates.

Firefighters found that a large trailer containing rolls of polyethene sheeting, used in farming, was fully engulfed in flames. The sheeting was near stacks of pallets and a tractor.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire.

They say the tractor sustained minor damages.

Fire investigators say the items lost to the fire are unknown at this time but they estimated the cost is between $15,000 to $25,000.

Fire investigators suspect this to be one of many arson fires that have been occurring in agricultural parts of Ventura and Oxnard.

Due to this fire being in Ventura County jurisdiction, Ventura County Fire Department along with the Sheriff's Office will be involved in the investigation.

Anyone that witnessed or knows any information about this string of fires is urged to call the Ventura County Fire Arson Unit at 805-384-4774.