One person injured from structure fire in Ventura

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Firefighters knocked down a structure fire on Monday afternoon in Ventura.

At around 3:04 p.m., Ventura City Fire responded to reports of a large commercial building that broke out in flame on the 6000 block of Ventura Boulevard.

Ventura City Fire Dispatch received information that there were several people trapped inside the building in the Montalvo District.

Oxnard Fire units arrived on scene first and identified the source of the fire in a large commercial dust receptacle used as a catchment for wood processing. The large commercial dust receptacle was in an elevated large metal housing outside of the building but the fire caused smoke to fill the building.

Firefighters coordinated a fire attack while additional resources evacuated the business and performed a search of the building.

Firefighters forced ventilation by the ladder truck.

One person was reported injured and was treated and transported to a local hospital.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire within 18 minutes.

After the building was completely ventilated, the business was able to continue working at a limited capacity.

Ventura Building and Safety was notified of the fire and planned to follow up with the business owners today.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Fire investigators say there was no evidence of arson or negligent behavior.

The fire unit will also be evaluated by business personnel.