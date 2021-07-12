RVs as far as the eye can see along Rincon Parkway

Outdoors

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Just south of the Santa Barbara County line there are RVs parked as far as the eye can see in an area known as the Rincon Parkway.

RV campers enjoyed a sunny day until the clouds moved in around dinner time. They didn't seem to mind the marine layer as most said they experienced triple-digit heat at home.

Jeni Boulanger of Wrightwood said, "It is super hot where we are from, and you can't beat this view. It is perfect California."

Her family plans to stay until Friday, and they feel lucky to have gotten a spot.

Her husband said all campgrounds have been busy since the pandemic began.

Most people reserve one of the 127 spaces months in advance, but the Boulanger's found a cancelation.

Others timed their trip just right.

Luis Flores and his kids had planned to RV camp before it got so hot inland.

They couldn't be happier with their cool location.

Nearby David Scott was grilling his dinner. Scott is a musician from the south where he said it's often hotter than California.

Some people chilling on the sand spent the evening fishing for their supper.

Another RV owner ordered pizza to be delivered from Pizza Man Dan.

One camper brought her own wood and said she was chopping it to make a campfire to cook S'mores.

It is peak season and no-frill spaces cost $39 a night.

Campers recommend checking ventura.org regularly to book a Rincon Parkway vacation.