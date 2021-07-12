Ojai man killed after crashing into tree off HWY 101

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - An Ojai man died early Sunday morning after his vehicle crashed into a tree on Highway 101 near Ventura.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Highway 101 northbound at Seaward Avenue.

For reasons that are under investigation, the man's 2019 Toyota Camry went off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Emergency crews responded to the crash and found the 44-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. California Highway Patrol said it's unclear at this time if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Ventura Are CHP Office.