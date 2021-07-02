Skip to Content
Ventura County
Ventura firefighters rescue hiker with serious leg injury

VENTURA, Calif. - Crews with Ventura City Fire and AMR helped rescue a hiker who became seriously injured while hiking the Arroyo Verde Park trail system on Friday.

City Fire said they received reports of the injured hiker around 11:13 a.m. and were dispatched to the hills above Arroyo Verde Park.

Once there, they reported finding a 37-year-old woman suffering from a serious leg injury in a remote location.

Firefighters hiked out to the woman's location and provided emergency medical treatment to help stabilize her.

A Ventura County Fire life support-equipped helicopter then responded to airlift the woman to a waiting ambulance which then drove her to Ventura County Medical Center for further treatment.

City Fire said the hiker is expected to make a full and complete recovery.

