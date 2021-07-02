Skip to Content
Oxnard police seek public’s help in search for missing man

Gerardo Solis
Oxnard Police Department
Gerardo Solis

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department is seeking help from the public as it searches for a man who was reported missing on Friday.

56-year-old Gerardo Solis reportedly walked away from his home on the 1700 block of Fisher Court in Oxnard around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Solis is described as being 6-foot-1 and weighing about 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last reportedly seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, blue pants and blue shoes.

If you happen to spot Solis, you are urged to contact the Oxnard Police Department dispatch center at 805-385-7740.

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

