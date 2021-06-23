Two Oxnard men arrested for burglary at grocery store in Camarillo

Ventura County

CAMARILLO, Calif. -- Two Oxnard men were arrested after stealing large bottles of liquor and beer in Camarillo on Thursday morning.

On Thursday at around 9:40 a.m, Ventura County Sheriff's Office received a call from Vons grocery store in Camarillo about a theft from their store.

They reported that the suspects had taken large bottles of liquor and beer.

Deputies responded to the 800 block of Arneill Road and found the suspect's car leaving the parking lot and they initiated a traffic stop. Deputies performed a search of the car and found multiple bottles of liquor and beer valued at over $700.

Vons employees confirmed that all the bottles were taken from their store.

The suspects were identified as a 42-year-old Oxnard man and 27-year-old Oxnard man.

They were arrested for organized retail theft.

The Sheriff's Office says organized retail theft is responsible for millions of dollars in lost merchandise from all types of business, including grocery stores. The items are then sold at a discounted price and/or shipped out of the country for profit.

The 42-year-old suspect was also charged with carrying a weapon and being in possession of a controlled substance.

The 27-year-old suspect was also arrested for six local misdemeanor warrants.