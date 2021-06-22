Ventura County approves 2021-22 budget

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura County supervisors have approved a multi-billion dollar budget for the next fiscal year.

It took six months to come up with the final figure: $2.55 billion.

Key areas include pandemic recovery, expanding public and mental health services, safety and infrastructure.

County leaders also prioritized funds for those facing homelessness and climate action.

"Pandemic recovery doesn't recognize fiscal years. Supportive programs are continuing into this next budget year to help our community recover," said County Executive Officer Mike Powers.

The total budget amount for the 2021-2022 year is a 4-percent increase, nearly $98 million, over the year before.