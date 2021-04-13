Ventura County Board of Supervisors Dismisses Lawsuit Against Chapel  

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to dismiss the lawsuit against Godspeak Calvary Chapel on Tuesday.

The lawsuit was originally filed because the Chapel was not adhering to local public health guidelines.

Reporting out from a closed session deliberation, the Board issued a joint statement on the decision. It said in part that “dismissing the lawsuit is an act of goodwill in acknowledgement of the loosening of indoor restrictions accompanying the County’s move into the Orange Tier.”

In the statement, the Board also thanked places of worship that have continued to follow guidelines of social distancing, wearing masks and conducting services outdoor or virtually.